LP Radio – March 2024

The girls are girling this March. This month we are being gifted new country albums from Kacey Musgraves and Beyoncé, which means we need to start dusting off our fringe jackets and boots for a month filled with big yeehaw energy. Why not continue the vibes for this month’s LP Radio? It’s time to giddy up!

With LP Radio, you’ll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. Every month, these dozen tracks are made up of half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. For this month, we’re going country, y’all.

We’re highlighting all the genre has to offer from the rockabilly stylings of ZZ Ward from Cars 3’s “Ride” all the way to Glen Campbell’s classic “Wichita Lineman”. Both Queen Bey and Kacey Musgraves are represented in honor of their new albums, but Kacey’s track comes from her gorgeous cover of “All Is Found” from Frozen 2.

