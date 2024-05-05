LP Radio – May 2024

Remember that Limited Time Magic campaign for the Disney Parks and a whole week was dedicated to the Dapper Dans singing boy bands? Yeah, that was dumb. So, let’s commandeer that theme for a new month of LP Radio. For the May playlist, let’s dive into the super summery stylings of boy bands and girl groups.

With LP Radio, you’ll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. Every month, these dozen tracks are made up of half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. For this month, it's time to start perfecting your choreography, ‘cause it’s time to head back to the late 90s and the early aughts for some perfect pop.

Whether you want some pump up jams for a workout or are ready to whip out some sweet synchronized moves, this playlist has you covered. From The Cheetah Girls and 4*Town to Spice Girls and N*SYNC, the groups are ready to deliver.

Wanna suggest songs and/or a theme for May? Be sure to let us know on Twitter/X!