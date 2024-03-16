Magneto Takes Over the X-Men in New Promo for Marvel’s “X-Men ’97”

Magneto is promising a future free of fear in a brand new promo for Marvel’s highly anticipated new animated series X-Men ‘97.

The new promo sees the X-Men interacting a bit with the iconic villain Magneto, who has taken over everything Charles Xavier owned.

Magneto shares a moment of distrust with Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men, assuming he was being handed poison.

Check out the new promo below:

More on X-Men ‘97: