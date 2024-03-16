Magneto Takes Over the X-Men in New Promo for Marvel’s “X-Men ’97”

Magneto is promising a future free of fear in a brand new promo for Marvel’s highly anticipated new animated series X-Men ‘97.
- The new promo sees the X-Men interacting a bit with the iconic villain Magneto, who has taken over everything Charles Xavier owned.
- Magneto shares a moment of distrust with Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men, assuming he was being handed poison.
- Check out the new promo below:
More on X-Men ‘97:
- A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
- X-Men ’97 debuts with two episode on Wednesday, March 20 on Disney+.