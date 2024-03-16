Magneto Takes Over the X-Men in New Promo for Marvel’s “X-Men ’97”

Magneto is promising a future free of fear in a brand new promo for Marvel’s highly anticipated new animated series X-Men ‘97.

  • The new promo sees the X-Men interacting a bit with the iconic villain Magneto, who has taken over everything Charles Xavier owned.
  • Magneto shares a moment of distrust with Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men, assuming he was being handed poison.
  • Check out the new promo below:

More on X-Men ‘97:

  • A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
  • X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
  • X-Men ’97 debuts with two episode on Wednesday, March 20 on Disney+.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
