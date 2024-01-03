Choctaw Language Dub Produced for Marvel Studios’ “Echo”

Marvel Studios’ upcoming series Echo has received a full audio dub in the Choctaw language, the Native American Nation of which the main character, Maya Lopez, is a member of.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the Echo team produced a full audio dub of the series in the Choctaw language.

team produced a full audio dub of the series in the Choctaw language. Director Sydney Freeland and her team also consulted with the Choctaw Nation regarding the history, costumes, and characters. “In the process of working and collaborating with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, in working with the Choctaw language experts and consultants, it became very apparent that we needed to do a dub in Choctaw as well,” said Freeland. “And we're incredibly proud of it.”

A video shared by Entertainment Weekly features Freeland with consultant Terry Billy working on the dub, along with some footage from the series that showcases how much the show draws from Choctaw history and culture.

By incorporating the Choctaw language into visual storytelling, and just simply by demonstrating how it is spoken, consultant Terry Billy hopes this Echo dub can function as a learning resource for years to come.

About Echo:

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo will be the first project released under Marvel's Spotlight banner.

will be the first project This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.

Echo also stars: Chaske Spencer ( Wild Indian ) Graham Greene ( 1883 ) Tantoo Cardinal ( Killers of the Flower Moon ) Devery Jacobs ( FX Reservation Dogs ) Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs ) Cody Lightning ( Hey, Viktor! ) Vincent D’Onofrio ( Hawkeye )

also stars: Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland ( Navajo ) and Catriona McKenzie ( Gunaikurnai ).

All five episodes of Echo premiere Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. PT on both Disney+ and Hulu.