Marvel Studios’ “Echo Theme” Now Available to Stream Ahead of Series Premiere

The theme to the upcoming Marvel Studios series Echo, composed by Dave Porter, is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.

The theme and score to Echo are composed by Dave Porter, who is known for his work on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul .

Ahead of the series debut on January 9th, the "Echo Theme" is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

The entire soundtrack to Echo will likely be released following the series debut on Disney+ and Hulu.

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo will be the first project released under Marvel's Spotlight banner.

Echo also stars:
Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian)
Graham Greene (1883)
Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs)
Zahn McClarnon (FX's Reservation Dogs)
Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!)
Vincent D'Onofrio (Hawkeye)

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo premiere Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. PT on both Disney+ and Hulu.