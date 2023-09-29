Marvel Reveals Panel Schedule, Merchandise and More for New York Comic Con

This October, Marvel is returning to New York Comic Con with a line-up of fan-favorite panels, can’t-miss activations, exciting announcements, New York Comic Con convention-exclusive merchandise, all-star talent signings, and countless fan experiences at the Marvel booth from Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15.

Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2153) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways (while supplies last), all-star creator signings, convention-exclusive merchandise for sale at The Official Marvel Store (#2453), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more!

Marvel’s bustling booth will host fan activations and promotions in collaboration with partners including: Giveaways of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Core Rulebook (while supplies last) to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang. The interactive fitness app Marvel Move will offer giveaways (while supplies last) for users who complete The Marvels Ahead of the October 20 launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (only on PlayStation 5), swing by the Marvel booth for a photo op with statues of our iconic heroes Peter and Miles! If you look carefully, a third character may appear in your photo too. Each day, we'll also be giving away a small gift to those who take a picture with the statues (while supplies last)! Hasbro will showcase their newest HASLAB offering, a 24-inch-tall Marvel Legends Giant-Man figure. Fans can also participate in a prehistoric showdown with a Marvel Mech Strike Mechasaurs blaster demo area. Shop the full Warby Parker | Marvel limited-edition line of eyeglasses and sunglasses inspired by Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Mary Jane, and Venom from Marvel’s Spider-Man warbyparker.com Citizen is calling all Loki Livestream shopping platform Whatnot is giving one lucky fan the opportunity to be in a custom one-shot comic featuring the Avengers. Fans can enter the Whatnot sweepstakes for the opportunity to win between now and 10/15 by downloading the Whatnot app, navigating to the Marketplace tab, and clicking Drops to access the Marvel x Whatnot drop-card. Terms and conditions apply – see whatnot.com Demos, giveaways (while supplies last), and information about exclusive drops from VeVe to get you started on your digital collecting journey! And more!



Marvel Merchandise

Fans can stop by The Official Marvel Store (#2453) to purchase New York Comic Con convention-exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, spirit jerseys, comic book variants, pins, jewelry, and more! This year’s apparel highlights the Avengers and X-Men 60th anniversaries, fan-favorite characters from The Marvels, Loki, Guardians of the Galaxy, and so much more.

Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited+ subscribers who visit the Marvel Booth will receive a copy of Nao Fuji’s “Invincible Iron Man #10″ variant featuring Jeff the Landshark as the ring bearer at the wedding of Emma Frost and Tony Stark!

To redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2153) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen from Marvel.com or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership.

One comic per member, comics are available while supplies last.

Fans can also sign up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription plan at the booth and enjoy special convention savings plus receive exclusive pins or action figures, while supplies last! Fans should make sure they've signed up for Marvel Insider

Marvel LIVE! from New York Comic Con

Marvel will be on the ground to host the exciting events in the Marvel Booth, and fans at home can experience it all by watching the exclusive livestream broadcast hosted by Ryan Penagos, Josh Saleh, Langston Belton, Ray Lowe, and Mikey Trujillo. Fans can stay up to date on the biggest stories and breaking news by tuning in on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 2:00pm EST on Marvel.com YouTube X (formerly Twitter) Facebook Twitch

Marvel Booth Schedule:

Thursday, October 12 10:30 – 10:45am EST – Welcome to New York Comic Con – Day 1 12:00 – 12:15pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event 12:30 – 1:30pm EST – Marvel's Stormbreakers Artists Class of 2023 signing 2:00 – 2:15pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Livestream | In partnership with Whatnot 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest – Cosplay Event 3:30 – 3:45pm EST – Marvel | New York Giants: Eli Manning Surprise Reveal 4:30 – 4:45pm EST – Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Exclusive Suit Reveals | In partnership with PlayStation 5:45 – 6:00pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited 6:00 – 6:45pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular

Friday, October 13 10:30 – 10:45am EST – Welcome to New York Comic Con – Day 2 11:00 – 11:30am EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos | Spider-Boy #1 12:00 – 12:15pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event 12:30 – 1:00pm EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara | X-Men: Fall of X 2:00 – 2:30pm EST – Marvel Comics Showcase 3:00 – 3:15pm EST – Marvel Digital Collectibles & Comics on VeVe | In partnership with VeVe 3:30 – 4:00pm EST – Marvel Contest of Champions Showcase | In partnership with Kabam 4:30 – 5:00pm EST – Loki Cosplay Event | In partnership with Citizen 5:45 – 6:00pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited 6:00 – 6:45pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular

Saturday, October 14 10:30 – 10:45am EST – Welcome to New York Comic Con – Day 3 11:00 – 11:30am EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Zeb Wells, Erica Schultz, and Greg Pak | Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War 11:45 – 12:00pm EST – Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Giveaway 12:30 – 1:00pm EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti | G.O.D.S. 2:00 – 2:30pm EST – Marvel Comics Showcase 3:00 – 3:15pm EST – Marvel Digital Collectibles & Comics on VeVe | In partnership with VeVe 3:30 – 4:00pm EST – Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest Showcase | In partnership with Hasbro 4:30 – 5:30pm EST – Marvel Cosplay Competition | In partnership with Funko 6:00 – 6:15pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited 6:15 – 6:30pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event

Sunday, October 15 10:30 – 10:45am EST – Welcome to New York Comic Con – Day 4 11:00 – 11:30am EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio and C.F. Villa | Avengers Moon Knight 12:00 – 12:15pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event 12:30 – 1:00pm EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder | Daredevil #1 2:30 – 3:30pm EST – Marvel HQ: Kids Costume Event 3:45 – 4:00pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited 4:00 – 4:45pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular



Marvel Signing Schedule:

Thursday, October 12 12:30 – 1:30pm EST – Marvel's Stormbreakers Artists Class of 2023 signing

Friday, October 13 11:00 – 11:30am EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos | Spider-Boy #1 12:30 – 1:00pm EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara | X-Men: Fall of X

Saturday, October 14 11:00 – 11:30am EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Zeb Wells, Erica Schultz, and Greg Pak| Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War 12:30 – 1:00pm EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti | G.O.D.S.

Sunday, October 15 11:00 – 11:30am EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio and C.F. Villa | Avengers / Moon Knight 12:30 – 1:00pm EST – Marvel Comics Signing with Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder | Daredevil #1



Marvel Panel Schedule:

Thursday, October 12

Avengers Assemble: A This Week in Marvel Special Event 3:15PM – 4:15PM EST | Room 409 Agent M himself, AKA Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive), returns to host a can’t-miss live edition of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Just in time for the Avengers 60 th anniversary, join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, along with writers Jed MacKay (Avengers) and Al Ewing (Avengers Inc.), in a deep-dive discussion on Marvel’s mightiest line of comics: the Avengers! Get the scoop on the Avengers’ epic conflict with the Ashen Combine, learn more about the Wasp’s new style of avenging with the mysterious Victor Shade – and stick around to the end for an exclusive giveaway (while supplies last)! Avengers fans, this one is for you.

Friday, October 13

MARVEL: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War 3:15PM – 4:15PM EST | Room 409 Marvel Comics Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe web-slings by to host a scintillating symposium on everyone’s favorite wall-crawler – and the latest mess of trouble he’s gotten himself into in the thrilling Gang War comics crossover! A war has erupted among the gang lords of the Big Apple, and only Spidey’s hand-picked team of heroes (including Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Luke Cage) can stop them. So join Nick, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, and an array of other arachnid aficionados including Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Erica Schultz (Daredevil: Gang War), and Greg Pak (Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War), to get the lay of the land for this showstopper of a crossover! PLUS, stay to the end for an exclusive giveaway (while supplies last)!

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Official NYCC Live Play ft. The Glass Cannon Network 4:30PM – 6:00PM EST | Room 409 It’s Friday the 13th! If you dare, come experience the Marvel Multiverse RPG like never before. The folks at The Glass Cannon Network and an all-star cast of mighty Marvel guests and tabletop RPG players embark on a thrilling supernatural mission for a night of role-playing you won’t want to miss.

Saturday, October 14

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski 1:45PM – 2:45PM EST | Room 405 Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski is in the House (of Ideas)! Come join C.B. and his hand-picked panel of industry greats in an illuminating discussion on everything and anything Marvel – and be sure to bring your burning questions for the Q&A session. Stick around until the very end for a special giveaway (while supplies last)!

MARVEL: Next Big Thing 3:15PM – 4:15PM EST | Room 405 This is it, True Believers – The panel you’ve all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today – including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe) and Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) – give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel’s biggest books while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe. Filled to the brim with announcements, first-looks, and tantalizing teases (including a special look at the biggest Marvel Comics story of 2024), this is THE can’t-miss Marvel panel of New York Comic Con! Don’t forget to stay ‘til the end for the one-of-a-kind giveaway (while supplies last!).

Sunday, October 15

Marvel Move 10:30AM – 11:30AM EST | Room 408 Take a behind the scenes look at Marvel Move, a new interactive fitness adventure where you walk, jog, and run with Super Heroes like Daredevil, Hulk, and the X-Men! Learn how Marvel Move designed thrilling workouts with their writers, audio designers, and cast, welcoming to beginners and experts alike. We'll also be revealing details on Marvel Move’s latest workout featuring Ms. Marvel

Women of Marvel 1:45PM – 2:45PM EST | Room 409 The Women of Marvel return to New York! Join host Ellie Pyle (Executive Director, Digital Content), Jennifer Grunwald (Director, Production & Special Projects) and some more of Marvel’s mightiest women as they share what it’s like for women working in the industry today, while teasing what’s next in Marvel’s stunning slate of women-led projects. Don’t miss this always lively discussion, and be sure to stick around for the exclusive giveaway at the end (while supplies last)!



Marvel Panel Giveaways (while supplies last)