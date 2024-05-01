Marvel Shares Cryptic Message from Jubilee Inviting Mutants to the X-Mansion

by |
Tags: , , ,

With Marvel fans still buzzing about the latest episode of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+, Marvel has shared an interesting new message from one of the show’s characters.

  • A post from the Marvel Studios X account simply features an image of a pink cell phone with the caption “Dialing…”
  • The phone, which is adorned with a Jubilee sticker to let us know it belongs to the youngest member of the X-Men, shares a phone number.
  • Naturally, when you call the number, you get a message from Jubilee herself.
  • That message is as follows:
    • “Hey! It’s Jubilee. I’m so stoked you got my number. Guess what. This May, we’re welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion, for real! Come hang out and see where the X-Men crash after fighting major baddies. Sounds rad, huh? So keep your pagers on for the 411. Gotta jet. The world doesn't save itself, you know.”
  • See the X-Mansion for real?! It’s unclear at this time exactly what Jubilee means by this, but we will be sure to keep tabs and see just what this message actually means.
  • Interestingly, the phone number does include a Mount Vernon, NY area code, which is located not too far from where the fictional X-Mansion can be found in X-Men lore.
  • We’ll just have to wait to see what “welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion, for real” actually means.

More on X-Men ‘97:

  • X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
  • X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to follow our X-Men ‘97 tag for our weekly recaps of the series
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack