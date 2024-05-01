Marvel Shares Cryptic Message from Jubilee Inviting Mutants to the X-Mansion

With Marvel fans still buzzing about the latest episode of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+, Marvel has shared an interesting new message from one of the show’s characters.

A post from the Marvel Studios X account

The phone, which is adorned with a Jubilee sticker to let us know it belongs to the youngest member of the X-Men, shares a phone number.

Naturally, when you call the number, you get a message from Jubilee herself.

That message is as follows: “Hey! It’s Jubilee. I’m so stoked you got my number. Guess what. This May, we’re welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion, for real! Come hang out and see where the X-Men crash after fighting major baddies. Sounds rad, huh? So keep your pagers on for the 411. Gotta jet. The world doesn't save itself, you know.”

See the X-Mansion for real?! It’s unclear at this time exactly what Jubilee means by this, but we will be sure to keep tabs and see just what this message actually means.

Interestingly, the phone number does include a Mount Vernon, NY area code, which is located not too far from where the fictional X-Mansion can be found in X-Men lore.

We’ll just have to wait to see what “welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion, for real” actually means.

More on X-Men ‘97: