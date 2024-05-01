Marvel Shares Cryptic Message from Jubilee Inviting Mutants to the X-Mansion

With Marvel fans still buzzing about the latest episode of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+, Marvel has shared an interesting new message from one of the show’s characters.
- A post from the Marvel Studios X account simply features an image of a pink cell phone with the caption “Dialing…”
- The phone, which is adorned with a Jubilee sticker to let us know it belongs to the youngest member of the X-Men, shares a phone number.
- Naturally, when you call the number, you get a message from Jubilee herself.
- That message is as follows:
- “Hey! It’s Jubilee. I’m so stoked you got my number. Guess what. This May, we’re welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion, for real! Come hang out and see where the X-Men crash after fighting major baddies. Sounds rad, huh? So keep your pagers on for the 411. Gotta jet. The world doesn't save itself, you know.”
- See the X-Mansion for real?! It’s unclear at this time exactly what Jubilee means by this, but we will be sure to keep tabs and see just what this message actually means.
- Interestingly, the phone number does include a Mount Vernon, NY area code, which is located not too far from where the fictional X-Mansion can be found in X-Men lore.
- We’ll just have to wait to see what “welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion, for real” actually means.
More on X-Men ‘97:
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
- X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to follow our X-Men ‘97 tag for our weekly recaps of the series