Marvel Shares Horrifying First Look at “Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood”

The Marvel Universe is preparing for another zombie apocalypse, and just in time for Halloween! Marvel shared a first look at "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1.”
- "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1,” the first of four anthology issues, will unleash an undead plague on the Marvel Universe.
- Like Marvel's previous “Black, White & Blood” anthologies, "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood” is presented entirely in black and white with splashes of red for a bloody good time.
- The issue will consist of three original stories from an array of talented writers and artists:
- In "Undefeated," writer Garth Ennis and artist Rachael Stott pit a zombified Daredevil against one of his fellow undead for a cage match.
- Then, "Hope" by Alex Segura and Javi Fernández throws Spider-Man into the middle of a zombie horde.
- Finally, in "Deliverance" by Ashley Allen and Justin Mason, Moon Knight comes under attack from zombie Iron Man, only to suffer a terrible bite as Anubis looks on.
- Will your favorite super heroes survive the zombie apocalypse? Find out in "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1,” on sale just in time for Halloween on October 25.
- Check out Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1″ below: