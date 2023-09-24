Marvel Shares Horrifying First Look at “Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood”

by |
Tags: , , ,

The Marvel Universe is preparing for another zombie apocalypse, and just in time for Halloween! Marvel shared a first look at "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1.”

  • "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1,” the first of four anthology issues, will unleash an undead plague on the Marvel Universe.
  • Like Marvel's previous “Black, White & Blood” anthologies, "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood” is presented entirely in black and white with splashes of red for a bloody good time.
  • The issue will consist of three original stories from an array of talented writers and artists:
    • In "Undefeated," writer Garth Ennis and artist Rachael Stott pit a zombified Daredevil against one of his fellow undead for a cage match.
    • Then, "Hope" by Alex Segura and Javi Fernández throws Spider-Man into the middle of a zombie horde.
    • Finally, in "Deliverance" by Ashley Allen and Justin Mason, Moon Knight comes under attack from zombie Iron Man, only to suffer a terrible bite as Anubis looks on.
  • Will your favorite super heroes survive the zombie apocalypse? Find out in "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1,” on sale just in time for Halloween on October 25.
  • Check out Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1″ below:

Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack