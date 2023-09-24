Marvel Shares Horrifying First Look at “Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood”

The Marvel Universe is preparing for another zombie apocalypse, and just in time for Halloween! Marvel shared a first look at "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1.”

"Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1,” the first of four anthology issues, will unleash an undead plague on the Marvel Universe.

Like Marvel's previous “Black, White & Blood” anthologies, "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood” is presented entirely in black and white with splashes of red for a bloody good time.

The issue will consist of three original stories from an array of talented writers and artists: In "Undefeated," writer Garth Ennis and artist Rachael Stott pit a zombified Daredevil against one of his fellow undead for a cage match. Then, "Hope" by Alex Segura and Javi Fernández throws Spider-Man into the middle of a zombie horde. Finally, in "Deliverance" by Ashley Allen and Justin Mason, Moon Knight

Will your favorite super heroes survive the zombie apocalypse? Find out in "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1,” on sale just in time for Halloween on October 25.

Check out Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1″ below: