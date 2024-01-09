Photos: Marvel Studios Holds “Echo” Red Carpet Launch Event in Westwood with Costume Display, Celebrities, More

This evening we attended the Launch Event for Marvel Studios’ new live-action series Echo in Westwood, California (thanks to D23 – The Official Disney Fan Club) and below are some photos from our experience along with a number of images that Disney sent over of the many celebrity guests in attendance.

Arriving at the historic Westwood Village theater, it was cool to see the venue decked out in imagery from Echo and Marvel Studios.

The red carpet for the event ran alongside the theater and was adorned with posters and character images from the show.

Groups of fans gathered to watch the celebs and creative talent arrive on the red carpet.

But perhaps the coolest feature of the red carpet was the Echo costume display, featuring a number of the incredible outfits worn by the actors in the series.

We took one last look around the red carpet area before heading into the theater.

Inside the Westwood Village theater we found more Echo posters, complimentary popcorn and beverages for guests, and attractive key art being projected on the screen in the auditorium. During the Launch Event they played the first three episodes of Echo, with all five installments of the series set to drop tomorrow. I really enjoyed the episodes we saw and I’m very much looking forward to watching the remainder of the show.

Lastly, Disney sent over a wide array of celebrity photos highlighting the many cast members, filmmakers, and other Hollywood luminaries who attended the Echo Launch Event. Notable names in attendance included Alaqua Cox (Echo), Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin), Devery Jacobs (Bonnie), and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Marvel Studios’ Echo premieres tomorrow, Tuesday January 9th, on Disney+ and Hulu.