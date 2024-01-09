Marvel Studios’ Head of TV Discusses “Echo” and Marvel Spotlight Banner

Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, reveals more about Echo and Marvel Spotlight prior to the show’s premiere.

In an interview released on the company website

and the current state of Marvel’s television slate. Winderbaum stated that the TV-MA rating was required for the show, since Maya Lopez comes from such a dark and seedy world of crime.

Due to the show’s “punch in the face” energy, they felt that the bingeable model, a first for Marvel Studios’ television series, was the perfect way to release episodes.

When asked about the new Marvel Spotlight banner, Winderbaum explained how the nature of the branding and series allows for a complete story. There’s no prior viewing needed and it won’t end with a connection to a large ordeal. Will Maya be seen in the future? Of course, but this banner allows for shows to be complete “meals.”

