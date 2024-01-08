New Featurette for Marvel’s “Echo” Looks at the Kingpin’s Role in the Series

We’re just a day away from the release of all five episodes of Marvel’s Echo on both Disney+ and Hulu. Marvel has shared another new featurette for this series, this time highlighting the Kingpin’s role.
- The new featurette, titled “The Legendary Kingpin,” features insights from director/executive producer Sydney Freeland and Vincent D’Onofrio, who portrays the Kingpin.
- Freeland reveals that a good deal of D’Onofrio’s performance was unscripted.
- D’Onofrio has portrayed the Kingpin several times now, including in Netflix’s Daredevil as well as Disney+’s Hawkeye.
- Check out the new featurette below:
About Echo:
- The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.
- Echo will be the first project released under Marvel’s Spotlight banner.
- This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.
- Echo also stars:
- Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian)
- Graham Greene (1883)
- Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!)
- Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye)
- Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).
- All five episodes of Echo premiere Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. PT on both Disney+ and Hulu.