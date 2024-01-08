New Featurette for Marvel’s “Echo” Looks at the Kingpin’s Role in the Series

We’re just a day away from the release of all five episodes of Marvel’s Echo on both Disney+ and Hulu. Marvel has shared another new featurette for this series, this time highlighting the Kingpin’s role.

The new featurette, titled “The Legendary Kingpin,” features insights from director/executive producer Sydney Freeland and Vincent D’Onofrio, who portrays the Kingpin.

Freeland reveals that a good deal of D’Onofrio’s performance was unscripted.

D’Onofrio has portrayed the Kingpin several times now, including in Netflix’s Daredevil as well as Disney+’s Hawkeye .

About Echo: