Maya Does a “Nice Job” in New Clip From Marvel’s “Echo”

We’re just a day away from the release of all five episodes of Marvel’s Echo on both Disney+ and Hulu. To build some more anticipation, Marvel has released a new clip from the new series.
- The new clip, titled “Nice Job,” features Maya taking on some thugs in a gritty fight sequence.
- The clip provides a good glimpse at the grounded and violent nature of this new series without showing anything too graphic.
- You can check out the new clip below:
About Echo:
- The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.
- Echo will be the first project released under Marvel’s Spotlight banner.
- This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.
- Echo also stars:
- Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian)
- Graham Greene (1883)
- Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!)
- Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye)
- Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).
- All five episodes of Echo premiere Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. PT on both Disney+ and Hulu.