New Teaser for Marvel’s “Echo” Highlights the Kingpin’s Past

With just a few more days before Marvel’s Echo debuts on both Disney+ and Hulu, Marvel has shared a new teaser for the series, focusing on the Kingpin’s past.

The new teaser features clips from Marvel’s Daredevil , the Netflix series that is becoming more and more integrated into the MCU.

, the Netflix series that is becoming more and more integrated into the MCU. The teaser also makes sure to highlight the show’s TV-MA rating and warns that viewer discretion is advised before showing some bloody images from Daredevil as well as some that will be featured in Echo .

as well as some that will be featured in . In fact, the majority of the teaser is also in black and white, mirroring a popular comic series titled “Black, White and Blood,” which features red as the only color to represent blood.

The teaser also features a fair amount of Daredevil himself, including voiceover from his Netflix series, as the character is set to be included in Echo .

. Check out the new teaser below:

About Echo: