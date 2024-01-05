New Teaser for Marvel’s “Echo” Highlights the Kingpin’s Past

With just a few more days before Marvel’s Echo debuts on both Disney+ and Hulu, Marvel has shared a new teaser for the series, focusing on the Kingpin’s past.
- The new teaser features clips from Marvel’s Daredevil, the Netflix series that is becoming more and more integrated into the MCU.
- The teaser also makes sure to highlight the show’s TV-MA rating and warns that viewer discretion is advised before showing some bloody images from Daredevil as well as some that will be featured in Echo.
- In fact, the majority of the teaser is also in black and white, mirroring a popular comic series titled “Black, White and Blood,” which features red as the only color to represent blood.
- The teaser also features a fair amount of Daredevil himself, including voiceover from his Netflix series, as the character is set to be included in Echo.
- Check out the new teaser below:
About Echo:
- The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.
- Echo will be the first project released under Marvel’s Spotlight banner.
- This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.
- Echo also stars:
- Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian)
- Graham Greene (1883)
- Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!)
- Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye)
- Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).
- All five episodes of Echo premiere Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. PT on both Disney+ and Hulu.