Marvel Studios Reportedly Setting Writers Meetings for X-Men Movie

Now that the WGA has reached an agreement with studios, Marvel Studios is reportedly beginning their search for writers for the long-awaited X-Men film, according to Deadline.

Deadline reports that Marvel will start setting writer meetings later this fall for pitches on its X-Men film.

Their report continues to say that there is no rush on filling the position as the film has not yet been dated and a writer will likely not be selected until earl next year.

Fans have been looking for any bit of news regarding an X-Men movie set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney’s acquisition of Fox back in 2019, which allowed them to bring in mutants.

Of course, the eventual X-Men film will not be the first inclusion of mutants in the MCU as Ms. Marvel revealed the title character to be a mutant and Deadpool 3 will step into that realm as well.

Marvel will also deliver the X-Men '97 animated series, which will be coming to Disney+ early next year

The last time we saw the X-Men on the big screen was with Fox's X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019, which was a disappointment both to fans and in the box office.

Now, we'll just have to wait to see who will bring the X-Men to the MCU and what kind of story we might get.