Marvel’s “Echo” Now Set to Premiere January 9 on Disney+ and Hulu

It looks like we have a little less time to wait for Marvel’s Echo. The upcoming original series will now debut on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9.

was previously set to debut with all five episodes dropping on both Disney+ and Hulu on Wednesday, January 10. Now, the series will premiere on Tuesday, January 9 at 6 PM PT.

The announcement of the change came with a new teaser for the series that includes a look at Maya Lopez in action, Kingpin showing his violent tendencies and even a look at Daredevil.

