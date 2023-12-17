Marvel’s “Echo” Now Set to Premiere January 9 on Disney+ and Hulu

It looks like we have a little less time to wait for Marvel’s Echo. The upcoming original series will now debut on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9.
- Marvel’s Echo was previously set to debut with all five episodes dropping on both Disney+ and Hulu on Wednesday, January 10.
- Now, the series will premiere on Tuesday, January 9 at 6 PM PT.
- The announcement of the change came with a new teaser for the series that includes a look at Maya Lopez in action, Kingpin showing his violent tendencies and even a look at Daredevil.
- Check out the new teaser below:
More on Echo:
- The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.
- Echo will be the first project released under Marvel’s Spotlight banner.
- This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.
- Echo also stars:
- Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian)
- Graham Greene (1883)
- Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!)
- Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye)
- Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre and Sydney Freeland. Co-executive producers are Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin.