Marvel’s “Future Avengers” Anime Series Coming to Marvel HQ

This year marks 60 incredible years of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and Marvel HQ is excited to bring fans of all ages yet another way to join in on this milestone celebration. Starting on Tuesday, September 26, Marvel’s Future Avengers anime series will roll out the full series on Marvel HQ YouTube.
- Marvel’s Future Avengers follows a group of kids learning that they’ve grown up under Hydra’s control, and how they break free and team up with the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and Wasp.
- The series follows Makoto and his friends as they train under Earth's Mightiest Heroes as apprentices, dubbing themselves the "Future Avengers."
- The popular series premiered in the U.S. in February 2020 on Disney+. Check out our review of the series.
- The first episode is now available on Marvel HQ!
- Episodes will launch on Marvel HQ every Tuesday, culminating in the first of many livestream watch events on Tuesday, October 24.
- All 39-episodes will be made available by summer 2024. And look for Future Avengers-related merchandise across apparel, accessories, home, and toys at retailers this Holiday and into 2024.
