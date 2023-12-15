Marvel’s “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” Original Soundtrack Available Now on Streaming Platforms

For the second season of What If…?, Marvel gave to me the soundtrack from episode 3! The music from the upcoming “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” is now streaming.

“What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? (Season 2/Episode 3) Original Soundtrack” is now available on: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music And other digital platforms.

With an original score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman and Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, the soundtrack features the music of What If…? through the lens of Christmas melodies.

"What If…Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" episode 3 begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 24.

About Marvel’s What If…?: