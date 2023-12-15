Marvel’s “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” Original Soundtrack Available Now on Streaming Platforms

For the second season of What If…?, Marvel gave to me the soundtrack from episode 3! The music from the upcoming “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” is now streaming.
- “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? (Season 2/Episode 3) Original Soundtrack” is now available on:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- And other digital platforms.
- With an original score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman and Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, the soundtrack features the music of What If…? through the lens of Christmas melodies.
- “What If…Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” episode 3 begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 24.
About Marvel’s What If…?:
- With a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22, season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.