Maya Receives Her Final Lesson from Kingpin in New Clip from Marvel’s “Echo”

With just a few hours until the series debuts on Disney+ and Hulu, Marvel has shared a new clip from Echo featuring a tense moment between Maya and Kingpin.
- The new scene, titled “Final Lesson,” sees Maya Lopez meeting with the Kingpin for a discussion about trust.
- After a few moments though, the Kingpin reminds us just how ruthless he is.
- Check out the new clip below:
About Echo:
- The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.
- Echo will be the first project released under Marvel’s Spotlight banner.
- This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.
- Echo also stars:
- Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian)
- Graham Greene (1883)
- Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!)
- Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye)
- Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).
- All five episodes of Echo premiere Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. PT on both Disney+ and Hulu.