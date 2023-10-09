Mickey and Friends Assemble for Marvel Variant Covers to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of the Avengers and X-Men

Mickey and his friends are going to assemble with some uncanny appearances on Marvel Comics variant covers to celebrate the 60th anniversary of both the Avengers and the X-Men starting next year. Marvel shared a first look at three of these new variant covers.

  • This past year, Marvel Comics joined The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration with Disney100 variant covers that featured homages of iconic Marvel covers starring Mickey Mouse and friends.
  • In 2024, these best-selling covers continue, this time celebrating the 60th anniversary of two of Marvel’s most iconic super hero teams: the Avengers and the X-Men.
  • Like the Disney100 Variant Covers, the new Disney What If variant covers will be a monthly variant cover program adorning select issues of “Amazing Spider-Man.”
  • Also available in black and white, the 12 upcoming covers will see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more take over milestone moments in both Avengers and X-Men history.
  • The first trio of covers kicks things off in the Silver Age with a spin on the Avengers and X-Men’s very first appearances in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s original “Avengers #1″ and “X-Men #1″ from 1963.
  • Both homages also feature Peg Leg Pete as the group’s respective archenemies: Loki and Magneto.
  • Then, Mickey and friends assemble for a turning point for the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, “Avengers #16,” which saw Captain America lead a brand-new Avengers roster that included new recruits like Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver.
  • Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders and stay tuned for more of next year’s Disney What If variant covers to be revealed in the months ahead.
  • Check out the first three Disney What If variant covers below:

“Amazing Spider-Man #41″ Disney What If? Variant Cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

On Sale January 3

“Amazing Spider-Man #43″ Disney What If? Variant Cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

On Sale February 14

“Amazing Spider-Man #45″ Disney What If? Variant Cover by Vitale Mangiatordi

On Sale March 6

