Mickey and Friends Assemble for Marvel Variant Covers to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of the Avengers and X-Men

Mickey and his friends are going to assemble with some uncanny appearances on Marvel Comics variant covers to celebrate the 60th anniversary of both the Avengers and the X-Men starting next year. Marvel shared a first look at three of these new variant covers.

This past year, Marvel Comics joined The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration with Disney100 variant covers

In 2024, these best-selling covers continue, this time celebrating the 60th anniversary of two of Marvel’s most iconic super hero teams: the Avengers and the X-Men.

Like the Disney100 Variant Covers, the new Disney What If variant covers will be a monthly variant cover program adorning select issues of “Amazing Spider-Man.”

Also available in black and white, the 12 upcoming covers will see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more take over milestone moments in both Avengers and X-Men history.

The first trio of covers kicks things off in the Silver Age with a spin on the Avengers and X-Men’s very first appearances in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s original “Avengers #1″ and “X-Men #1″ from 1963.

Both homages also feature Peg Leg Pete as the group’s respective archenemies: Loki

Then, Mickey and friends assemble for a turning point for the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, “Avengers #16,” which saw Captain America lead a brand-new Avengers roster that included new recruits like Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver.

Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders and stay tuned for more of next year’s Disney What If variant covers to be revealed in the months ahead.

Check out the first three Disney What If variant covers below:

“Amazing Spider-Man #41″ Disney What If? Variant Cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

On Sale January 3

“Amazing Spider-Man #43″ Disney What If? Variant Cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

On Sale February 14

“Amazing Spider-Man #45″ Disney What If? Variant Cover by Vitale Mangiatordi

On Sale March 6