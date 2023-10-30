Mid-Season Trailer Gives Thrilling Look at Remaining Episodes of Marvel’s “Loki”

After last week’s episode of Marvel’s Loki left fans wondering what could possible come next, Marvel has shared a mid-season trailer with several quick looks at what we can expect to see in the two remaining episodes of the ongoing second season.

  • The biggest takeaway from this new trailer is that it appears we are going to get a look at Mobius’ real life on the sacred timeline, and fittingly, he appears to be selling jetskis.
  • It also appears the whole gang will get together again, including Loki working side by side with Sylvie.
  • We also get a very brief look at Renslayer waking up in the void after being pruned in the last episode.
  • Check out the new mid-season trailer for Loki season 2 below and watch new episodes Thursday night at 9 PM ET on Disney+.

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • The series stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
