Mid-Season Trailer Gives Thrilling Look at Remaining Episodes of Marvel’s “Loki”

After last week’s episode of Marvel’s Loki left fans wondering what could possible come next, Marvel has shared a mid-season trailer with several quick looks at what we can expect to see in the two remaining episodes of the ongoing second season.

The biggest takeaway from this new trailer is that it appears we are going to get a look at Mobius’ real life on the sacred timeline, and fittingly, he appears to be selling jetskis.

It also appears the whole gang will get together again, including Loki working side by side with Sylvie.

We also get a very brief look at Renslayer waking up in the void after being pruned in the last episode.

Check out the new mid-season trailer for Loki season 2 below and watch new episodes Thursday night at 9 PM ET on Disney+

