Mid-Season Trailer Gives Thrilling Look at Remaining Episodes of Marvel’s “Loki”

After last week’s episode of Marvel’s Loki left fans wondering what could possible come next, Marvel has shared a mid-season trailer with several quick looks at what we can expect to see in the two remaining episodes of the ongoing second season.
- The biggest takeaway from this new trailer is that it appears we are going to get a look at Mobius’ real life on the sacred timeline, and fittingly, he appears to be selling jetskis.
- It also appears the whole gang will get together again, including Loki working side by side with Sylvie.
- We also get a very brief look at Renslayer waking up in the void after being pruned in the last episode.
- Check out the new mid-season trailer for Loki season 2 below and watch new episodes Thursday night at 9 PM ET on Disney+.
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
