“Andor” Star Varada Sethu Reported to Replace Millie Gibson as The Doctor’s Companion in “Doctor Who”

Millie Gibson, who portrays the Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who, is reportedly leaving the show mid-way through the 2025 season, with Varada Sethu rumored to be the new companion, according to The Mirror.

What’s Happening:

Millie Gibson made her debut as Ruby Sunday, the new companion of the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) in the Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.”

It’s now being reported that Ruby will not appear in the 2024 Christmas special and will only make a handful of appearances in Ncuti’s second season as the Doctor, set to air in 2025.

The decision was reportedly made by showrunner Russell T Davies last year after filming on her initial run of episodes ended.

Ruby is expected to appear in just three of the eight episodes, with one of them a standalone story wrapping up the character’s journey with the Doctor.

The new companion is reported to be Varada Sethu, who recently appeared in the first season of Star Wars : Andor .

. Sethu has also appeared in the Sky action series Strike Back , Jurassic World Dominion and Now You See Me 2 .

, and . A guest companion will likely appear alongside Gatwa in the 2024 Christmas special.

Doctor Who returns for a full season of adventures Disney+