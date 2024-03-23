Mouse Madness 10: Opening Round – “A Whole New World” vs. “I See the Light”

Welcome to the opening round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the best Disney song. We have looked back at all of our favorite songs from animated Disney films and, through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 classic songs and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. The top seed in the Villains region did not disappoint as “Poor Unfortunate Souls” handily defeated “Friends on the Other Side” to move on to the second round.

This next matchup will take us over, sideways and under as we head to the Ballads region where “A Whole New World” from Aladdin is the top seed. As disney love songs go, this might just be the very best. We’re going to find out if that’s true though as it has some stiff competition in this region to get to the Final 4. Will we see a shining, shimmering, splendid performance from the top seed?

Speaking of that stiff competition, the fog has lifted to reveal a very tough matchup as “I See the Light” from Tangled will push the top seed to the edge of its magic carpet in this first round. Tangled made a surprising run to the finals of last year’s tournament so it’s clear there are fans of this film out there. It stands to reason those same fans will be out to support this song. Will “I See the Light” move on? Or is it where it’s meant to be as the last seed in this region?

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

Let your heart decide! Our next Mouse Madness matchup brings us to the Ballads region where "A Whole New World" faces off with "I See the Light."

Which song do you think should move on to the next round? https://t.co/psPQe9wmzF — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 23, 2024

Be sure to come back Tuesday as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Disney song!