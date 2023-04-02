Mouse Madness 9: The Finals – Tangled vs. Beauty and the Beast

We’ve made it to the finals! It’s been a wild ride getting to the point, with upsets and close calls left and right, but now we’re down to just two of the very best films of all time from Walt Disney Animation Studios. This year, Mouse Madness is celebrating Disney100 by determining the best film from the studio and now it’s up to you to decide who wins it all!

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. Well the Cinderella story finally came to a fairly anticlimactic end. Tangled claimed its spot in the final by besting the classic in a pretty one-sided affair. And that sets the stage for the big one.

This is it. It’s all on the line now. Will the title of “Best Walt Disney Animation Studios Film” be earned by Tangled or by Beauty and the Beast? The latter defeated The Little Mermaid 68-32 before sneaking past The Lion King 53-47. It then absolutely demolished Sleeping Beauty, 82-18, to get to this point. Tangled defeated Moana in the first round, 54-46. Then, it really shocked everyone by beating Frozen easily, 63-37, before the aforementioned win over Cinderella to get into the final. Now it’s all on the line. One of these two films will be crowned our champion. Which will it be?

Be sure to come back Sunday as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

