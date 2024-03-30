Mouse Madness 10: Opening Round – “How Far I’ll Go” vs. “Go The Distance”

Welcome to the opening round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the best Disney song. We have looked back at all of our favorite songs from animated Disney films and, through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 classic songs and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. For the first time in two years, Beauty and the Beast has lost a poll. “When You Wish Upon a Star” will be moving on to the next round to challenge “A Whole New World” for a spot in the Final 4.

This is it. Our last matchup of the opening round, and it’s a good one. In the “I Want…” region, “How Far I’ll Go” has to be one of the favorites. Another recent hit, the entire Moana soundtrack likely could have been featured in this tournament but this was the only song to make the cut. I guess we’ll see how far it will go in this tournament. Sorry, I couldn’t resist.

And while we’re at it, let's just get this one out of the way. Will the beloved song from Hercules go the distance? The classic song has been a staple for Disney fans for years, especially since it became the soundtrack of one of the more powerful moments of “Happily Ever After” at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. “Go The Distance” is a great song, but this is going to be a tough test in the first round.

Time for our final matchup of the opening round of Mouse Madness! Who will grab the last spot in the Elite 8? In the "I Want…" region, we have "How Far I'll Go" against "Go The Distance."

