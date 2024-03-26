Mouse Madness 10: Opening Round – “Part of Your World” vs. “Reflection”

Welcome to the opening round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the best Disney song. We have looked back at all of our favorite songs from animated Disney films and, through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 classic songs and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. It was a close, back-and-forth matchup but “A Whole New World” will be moving into a whole new round after an early upset scare against “I See the Light.”

Look at this matchup. Isn’t it neat? Our top seed in the “I Want…” region is probably the inspiration behind the category to begin with (though the selection committee at no way admits to favoritism of any kind). The Little Mermaid is another film that could have had a song in each category but perhaps none more iconic than “Part of Your World.” This has to be one of the favorites to, what’s that word again? Oh… win.

But who is that challenger I see? Mulan is another beloved film with a couple of songs that could have been featured in this tournament. However, “Reflection” was the only one to make the cut and it’s got a tough road ahead. Still, this song (and film in general) have almost a cult following with ravenous fans who will come to its defense at a moment’s notice. Don’t sleep on “Reflection” in this opening round matchup.

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

We're back with more Mouse Madness! Heading to the "I Want…" region, we've got the top-seeded "Part of Your World" up against "Reflection."

Which song should move on to the next round? https://t.co/7DvBFhI81M — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 26, 2024

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Disney song!