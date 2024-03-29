Mouse Madness 10: Opening Round – “When You Wish Upon a Star” vs. “Beauty and the Beast”

Welcome to the opening round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the best Disney song. We have looked back at all of our favorite songs from animated Disney films and, through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 classic songs and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. We may not talk about him, but he’s going on to the next round. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” won what ended up being a daily close matchup against “Cruella De Vil” to move on to the finals of the Villains region.

Now, we have another very interesting matchup. One could argue that if Disney itself has a theme song, it would be “When You Wish Upon a Star.” And yet, it rarely comes up in the discussions of the best Disney song. Should it have been the top seed? Is it a favorite to win it all? We’re going to get a pretty good idea in a very tough first round matchup.

And the reason I know this matchup will be tough is the track record of Mouse Madness voters supporting Beauty and the Beast. The film won last year’s tournament, which decided the best disney animated film. And in this tournament, “Be Our Guest” has already advanced to the second round. So, with that in mind, “Beauty and the Beast” figures to have a pretty good chance to win the Ballads region. This will be a tough test for both songs.

