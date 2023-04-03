Mouse Madness 9: The Champion – Beauty and the Beast

We’ve done it! We’ve completed another Mouse Madness tournament and, this year, that means we’ve successfully crowned the single best film ever to come out of Walt Disney Animation Studios. From a field of 16 beloved films, we have chosen a champion. And that champion is…

That’s right. It’s a tale as old as time. Congratulations to Beauty and the Beast, which defeated Tangled in the finals, by a score of 55-45.

It was certainly not an easy road to the championship for Beauty and the Beast. First off, it had to get out of probably the toughest region, ‘81-’02. The film defeated The Little Mermaid and dethroned The Lion King to reach the Final 4. There, it had to put Sleeping Beauty to rest in order to get to the finals. And while Tangled was far from the film we predicted to reach the finals, it proved to be a very tough opponent throughout this tournament. In the end though, it was Beauty and the Beast that would be… our… champ.

Check out the completed bracket below.

Be sure to come back next March for another fun Disney-themed tournament of some kind!