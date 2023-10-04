New Disney Pumpkin Carving Stencils Perfect for Halloween

Halloween will be here before you know it and a tradition for many is carving pumpkins. It can be difficult to create the perfect design, so Disney Parks Blog shared a few different Disney pumpkin carving stencils.

What's Happening:

A team of cast members at Disney has created five new free printable Disney pumpkin carving stencils.

Stencils:

Figment Pumpkin Carving Stencil- DOWNLOAD

Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin Carving Stencil- DOWNLOAD

Orang Bird Pumpkin Carving Stencil- DOWNLOAD

Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin Carving Stencil- DOWNLOAD

There are also some stencils stencil