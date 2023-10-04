New Disney Pumpkin Carving Stencils Perfect for Halloween

Halloween will be here before you know it and a tradition for many is carving pumpkins. It can be difficult to create the perfect design, so Disney Parks Blog shared a few different Disney pumpkin carving stencils.

What's Happening:

  • A team of cast members at Disney has created five new free printable Disney pumpkin carving stencils.

Stencils:

  • Figment Pumpkin Carving Stencil- DOWNLOAD

  • Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin Carving Stencil- DOWNLOAD

  • Orang Bird Pumpkin Carving Stencil- DOWNLOAD

  • Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin Carving Stencil- DOWNLOAD

  • There are also some stencils from the past that are back and are perfect for beginners featuring Mickey Mouse, Vampire Mickey, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck as well as an easy-level Skeleton Mickey pumpkin carving stencil.

  • Fans of Disney’s Frozen and The Princess and the Frog can have a moderate-level Princess Anna pumpkin stencil in celebration of the film’s 10th anniversary.
  • And for a little more of a challenge try the Dr. Facilier pumpkin stencil.

