New Image Revealed from “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “The Church on Ruby Road”

A stunning new image from the Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” has been shared by National World.
What’s Happening:
- The new image features Fifthteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa looking thoughtfully off into the distance, with a tear coming down his face, in front of a beautiful wintery backdrop.
- The title of this year’s Christmas special was recently revealed to be “The Church on Ruby Road.”
- Interestingly, the title references the incoming companion for Gatwa’s Doctor – Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.
- This will be the first Christmas special for the show since 2017, having been a yearly tradition since the show first came back in 2005.
- Since Jodie Whittaker’s era kicked off in 2018, the show instead featured New Year’s Day specials from 2019 through 2022.
- According to National World, the episode will also star Bonnie Langford as returning companion Melanie Bush, Giuseppe Lentini as Goblin, and Davina McCall in a guest role as herself.
- The first 60th anniversary special, “The Star Beast,” is now streaming on Disney+ everywhere outside the U.K. Check out Luke’s recap and review of the special.
- The next two specials – “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” – drop on December 2nd and 9th, respectively.
- Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who, which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.
