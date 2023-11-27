New Image Revealed from “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “The Church on Ruby Road”

A stunning new image from the Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” has been shared by National World.

What’s Happening:

The new image features Fifthteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa looking thoughtfully off into the distance, with a tear coming down his face, in front of a beautiful wintery backdrop.

The title of this year’s Christmas special was recently revealed to be “The Church on Ruby Road.”

Interestingly, the title references the incoming companion for Gatwa’s Doctor – Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

This will be the first Christmas special for the show since 2017, having been a yearly tradition since the show first came back in 2005.

Since Jodie Whittaker’s era kicked off in 2018, the show instead featured New Year’s Day specials from 2019 through 2022.

According to National World, the episode will also star Bonnie Langford as returning companion Melanie Bush, Giuseppe Lentini as Goblin, and Davina McCall in a guest role as herself.

The first 60th anniversary special, “The Star Beast,” is now streaming on Disney+ Check out Luke’s recap and review

The next two specials – “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” – drop on December 2nd and 9th, respectively.

Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who, which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.