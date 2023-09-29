New “Loki” Season 2 Featurette Spotlights Ke Huy Quan’s O.B.

We are less than a week away from Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson reprising their roles for Marvel’s Loki. This time though, they will be joined by Ke Huy Quan and Marvel shared a featurette highlighting his new character, O.B.
- In this new featurette, Quan explains that O.B. works in the basement of the TVA and we see him interacting with Loki and Mobius.
- The two heroes enlist O.B.’s help in preventing a temporal meltdown and, to a lesser degree, fixing Mobius’ tempad.
- Check out the new featurette below:
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
- A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
- Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.
- Check out Mack’s list of 10 Marvel things he wants to see in Loki Season 2.