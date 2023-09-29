New “Loki” Season 2 Featurette Spotlights Ke Huy Quan’s O.B.

We are less than a week away from Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson reprising their roles for Marvel’s Loki. This time though, they will be joined by Ke Huy Quan and Marvel shared a featurette highlighting his new character, O.B.

In this new featurette, Quan explains that O.B. works in the basement of the TVA and we see him interacting with Loki and Mobius.

The two heroes enlist O.B.’s help in preventing a temporal meltdown and, to a lesser degree, fixing Mobius’ tempad.

Check out the new featurette below:

About Loki Season 2: