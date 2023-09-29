New “Loki” Season 2 Featurette Spotlights Ke Huy Quan’s O.B.

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

We are less than a week away from Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson reprising their roles for Marvel’s Loki. This time though, they will be joined by Ke Huy Quan and Marvel shared a featurette highlighting his new character, O.B.

  • In this new featurette, Quan explains that O.B. works in the basement of the TVA and we see him interacting with Loki and Mobius.
  • The two heroes enlist O.B.’s help in preventing a temporal meltdown and, to a lesser degree, fixing Mobius’ tempad.
  • Check out the new featurette below:

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • The series stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
  • A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
  • Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.
  • Check out Mack’s list of 10 Marvel things he wants to see in Loki Season 2.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack