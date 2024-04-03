New Image of Moana from “Moana 2” Revealed

During Disney’s 2024 Meeting of the Shareholders, a brand-new image of Moana from the upcoming Moana 2 was released.
What’s Happening:
- Disney CEO Bob Iger first shared this image of Moana from the upcoming animated sequel during today’s Annual Meeting of the Shareholders.
- It was also reiterated that Auli’i Cravalho will be reprising her role as the titular character in Moana 2, as well as Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui.
- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new epic animated musical, Moana 2, three years after her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.
- Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- The sequel will be directed by Dave Derrick, with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, returning from the original animated feature.
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote music for the original film, including “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” is not slated to return.
- Moana 2 is due in theaters on November 27th, 2024.