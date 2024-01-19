New Mystery Drama Series from “Moving” Writer Kang Full Coming to Disney+

After Moving became Disney’s most streamed Korean drama ever in just seven days, Disney+ has ordered another series from writer Kang Full, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Kang’s new series will be Light Shop, a mystery drama “that explores life, death, and what makes us human.”
- The new series is set to debut on Disney+ in the second half of 2024.
- Light Shop is an adaptation of Kang’s popular webtoon of the same name, and tells the story of a group of strangers, each struggling to come to terms with a traumatic event in their past. Going about their daily lives, each individual is mysteriously drawn to a light shop that sits at the end of a seedy alleyway. Guarded by a vigilant shopkeeper, the light shop could hold the key to the strangers’ pasts, presents and futures.
- The new series will star:
- Bae Seong-woo
- Ju Ji-hoon
- Park Bo-young
- Lee Jung-eun
- Kim Hee-won will direct.
About Moving:
- Moving follows a group of South Korean spies working to protect their super-powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies. Initially recruited because of their extraordinary abilities including flight, instant healing and enhanced senses, the spies disappeared without a trace after being tasked with carrying out increasingly dubious missions. Now with their children exhibiting similar abilities and a dangerous assassin rapidly picking off super-powered individuals, the parents must leave their peaceful lives behind to become the “monsters” they once were.
- Moving is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.