See the “X-Men ’97” Voice Cast in Action in New Promo for the Disney+ Series

Buckle up, team. Marvel has shared a brand new promo for X-Men ‘97 and it shows the voice cast in action as they return to the characters they brought to life so many years ago.

While this new promo features insights from much of the voice cast, it also includes executive producer Brad Winderbaum, who refers to the series as “a next day continuation of the original.

We also hear from Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm) and Lenore Zann (Rogue).

Dodd points out that the returning cast is not only back to voice these characters once again, but they are doing so in the same studio that was used for the original series.

Check out the new promo for Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 below:

More on X-Men ‘97: