See the “X-Men ’97” Voice Cast in Action in New Promo for the Disney+ Series

Buckle up, team. Marvel has shared a brand new promo for X-Men ‘97 and it shows the voice cast in action as they return to the characters they brought to life so many years ago.
- While this new promo features insights from much of the voice cast, it also includes executive producer Brad Winderbaum, who refers to the series as “a next day continuation of the original.
- We also hear from Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm) and Lenore Zann (Rogue).
- Dodd points out that the returning cast is not only back to voice these characters once again, but they are doing so in the same studio that was used for the original series.
- Check out the new promo for Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 below:
More on X-Men ‘97:
- A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler