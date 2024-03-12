Disney Channel Shares Highlight Reel From Recent “NHL Big City Greens Classic 2”

Over the weekend, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+ and ESPN+ played host to the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2, a live sporting event placing a real NHL game live into the animated world of the hit animated series, and now Disney Channel has shared some highlights from the event!

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has shared a wonderful highlight reel featuring some of the most memorable moments from the recent NHL Big City Greens Classic 2 .

. The recap of the real Penguins Vs. Bruins game includes all the highlights from the real game, including the goals made by the animated players (who were filling in for real players in the game using tracking technology).

It was actually Gloria Sato who scored two goals for the Boston Bruins, helping secure their win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The game also featured live appearances by our favorite characters from the series, including series creator Chris Houghton (Cricket), Marieve Herington (Tilly), Zeno Robinson (Remy), Artemis Pebdani (Gramma) and creator and executive producer Shane Houghton (various characters, which may or may not include a chicken referee).

For a full recap of the broadcast, check out our post here.

