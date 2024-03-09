NHL Players Tease What To Expect During The “NHL Big City Greens Classic 2”

Just hours ahead of the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2, NHL players are sharing their thoughts on the big, live, animated, game – and other players are sharing what they think will happen if some critters get on the ice.

What’s Happening:

In a new video shared by Disney Channel

The idea of animals hitting the ice in the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2 is a very real one. Last year, viewers may recall the Big City zookeeper lost control and a herd of wild animals approached the ice. Not to mention, the many animals of the Green Family farm, which will be located near the ice, could also pose a highly-entertaining problem in the middle of the game.

In a more serious video shared by Disney Channel earlier, NHL Players Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby share what it means to them to be participating in this year's NHL Big City Greens Classic 2, and what it means for the next generation of Hockey fans.

ESPN NHL Big City Greens Classic, a live, animated NHL game telecast featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins

This year, Gramma Alice is ready to humble Cricket Green after last year's victory! Remy, Vasquez, Nancy, and Coach Cricket team up with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Tilly Green, Bill Green, Gloria, and Coach Alice team up with Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins on March 9th at 3:00 PM ET.

The alternate presentation of the Penguins-Bruins game will feature real-time virtually recreated animation of NHL players and teams modeled after characters on Disney Channel’s hit animated series Big City Greens.

ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+ ABC