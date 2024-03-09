NHL Players Tease What To Expect During The “NHL Big City Greens Classic 2”

Just hours ahead of the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2, NHL players are sharing their thoughts on the big, live, animated, game – and other players are sharing what they think will happen if some critters get on the ice.
What’s Happening:
- In a new video shared by Disney Channel ahead of today’s game, NHL players Erik Karlsson, Tristan Jarry and Jeff Carter address the elephant in the room. What will happen if animals get on the ice during the game?
- The idea of animals hitting the ice in the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2 is a very real one. Last year, viewers may recall the Big City zookeeper lost control and a herd of wild animals approached the ice. Not to mention, the many animals of the Green Family farm, which will be located near the ice, could also pose a highly-entertaining problem in the middle of the game.
- In a more serious video shared by Disney Channel earlier, NHL Players Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby share what it means to them to be participating in this year’s NHL Big City Greens Classic 2, and what it means for the next generation of Hockey fans.
- This year, Gramma Alice is ready to humble Cricket Green after last year's victory! Remy, Vasquez, Nancy, and Coach Cricket team up with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Tilly Green, Bill Green, Gloria, and Coach Alice team up with Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins on March 9th at 3:00 PM ET.
- The alternate presentation of the Penguins-Bruins game will feature real-time virtually recreated animation of NHL players and teams modeled after characters on Disney Channel’s hit animated series Big City Greens.
- ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+ will present the live, animated telecast, while the traditional telecast will be available on ABC and ESPN+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com