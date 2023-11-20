Nicola Coughlan’s Involvement in “Doctor Who” Confirmed with Official On-Set Photo

Following reports that Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan had been cast in the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas special, the BBC officially confirmed it by sharing an on-set photo of the star.

What’s Happening:

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is set to trade the ballroom for the TARDIS, as she joins the cast of Doctor Who .

What They’re Saying:

On joining “Doctor Who,” Nicola Coughlan said: “I’m excited to join the Whoniverse under the leadership of the inimitable Russell T Davies. I’ve been a fan of Ncuti Gatwa for some time and getting to share the screen with him as the Doctor has been an absolute joy”.

About Doctor Who:

The 60th anniversary specials will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

debut). The three specials will debut on the following dates: “The Star Beast” (November 25th) “Wild Blue Yonder” (December 2nd) “The Giggle” (December 9th)

Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who , which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+

