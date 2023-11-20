Nicola Coughlan’s Involvement in “Doctor Who” Confirmed with Official On-Set Photo

Following reports that Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan had been cast in the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas special, the BBC officially confirmed it by sharing an on-set photo of the star.
What’s Happening:
- Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is set to trade the ballroom for the TARDIS, as she joins the cast of Doctor Who.
- Known for her roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, Coughlan also starred alongside Gatwa in the mega-successful Barbie movie earlier this year.
- Coughlan is now set to make a big impact when she takes a trip through time and space in this exciting undisclosed role.
What They’re Saying:
- On joining “Doctor Who,” Nicola Coughlan said: “I’m excited to join the Whoniverse under the leadership of the inimitable Russell T Davies. I’ve been a fan of Ncuti Gatwa for some time and getting to share the screen with him as the Doctor has been an absolute joy”.
- Showrunner Russell T Davies: “This has been the most brilliant shoot, with Nicola lighting up the set and bringing joy. From Derry, via Bridgerton, to the TARDIS, it’s the trip of a lifetime.”
About Doctor Who:
- The 60th anniversary specials will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).
- The three specials will debut on the following dates:
- “The Star Beast” (November 25th)
- “Wild Blue Yonder” (December 2nd)
- “The Giggle” (December 9th)
- Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who, which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.
- Check out Luke’s breakdown of what was revealed in the newest trailer for the 60th anniversary specials.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now