“Once Upon a Studio” Now Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

One day after making its broadcast network premiere on ABC, Disney’s incredible new Once Upon a Studio short celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary has now arrived on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Once Upon a Studio is now available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu

Once Upon a Studio will also play theatrically in front of the Disney100 special engagement of Moana—now showing in theaters through October 26th.

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here

. You can read more about that original screening plus a review of the short, See what Tony thought of Once Upon a Studio following the fantastic short's debut on ABC Sunday night. Also, go behind the scenes of the new short in our coverage of a recent press day

