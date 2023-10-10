More Stills Released From Disney’s “Once Upon A Studio” Ahead of World Broadcast Premiere

Once Upon A Studio is a brand new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios that is set to make its world broadcast premiere on ABC on October 15th, and thanks to a few new images shared by Disney Animation, we get a glimpse at even more of the fun that awaits.

What’s Happening:

We are mere days away from the World Broadcast premiere of the highly anticipated new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Once Upon A Studio , celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the iconic animation studio.

, celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the iconic animation studio. As such, Walt DIsney Animation Studios has shared a few more images on social media showcasing the amalgam of characters that we’ll see throughout the short, one that we already know is full of references and easter eggs to the 100 year history of the studio.

Some characters are more obvious in the images, including Merlin and Peter Pan, but some fans will also be quick to notice more obscure characters, like Lucille Crunklehorn from Meet The Robinsons located (appropriately enough) at the studio coffee bar.

Lucille isn't the only more obscure character we've seen ahead of the premiere, and you can find out the others we've spotted in our post here.

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary. Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here.

The short originally debuted as part of the Annecy Festival in June, where it was also announced that the short will be attached with the upcoming film from the studio, Wish. You can read more about that original screening plus a review of the short, here.

The short is part of an evening of programming under The Wonderful World of Disney banner on Sunday, October 15th starting at 7:00 PM on ABC. Hosted by Kelly Ripa, the new short will be preceded by an episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos Once Upon A Studio will be followed by the network premier of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Encanto.

