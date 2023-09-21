Disney Animation Releases Trailer For “Once Upon A Studio” Ahead Of ABC Debut

The highly anticipated new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios marking the 100th anniversary of the studio, Once Upon A Studio, is now set to premiere on ABC next month.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that their new original short film celebrating 100 years of stories and 100 years of magic, Once Upon A Studio , will premiere on October 15th at 8:00 PM on ABC.

The debut comes as part of The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration which is, as the title suggests, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary. Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here.

The short originally debuted as part of the Annecy Festival in June, where it was also announced that the short will be attached with the upcoming film from the studio, Wish. You can read more about that original screening plus a review of the short, here.

The short is part of an evening of programming hosted by Kelly Ripa, with the short being preceded by an episode of America's Funniest Home Videos and followed by Encanto.