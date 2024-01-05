Patrick Stewart Says “Deadpool 3” Talks Have “Come Up”

It seems Wolverine might not be the only member of the X-Men set to show up in Marvel’s Deadpool 3. In a recent interview, Patrick Stewart hinted that the film might just include his Charles Xavier as well.

When asked about the potential for seeing Xavier in the film, Stewart simply smiled before saying “It has come up, there’s been a process, but the last two to three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, COVID, you know…”

Stewart did not confirm that he is in fact in the film, nor did he elaborate on the talks that have “come up.”

While Stewart’s Xavier was first seen in Fox’s X-Men film in 2000, he was most recently seen in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.

The character met his demise in that film, but thanks to Marvel's current multiversal storytelling, there's no question he could easily fit in Deadpool 3.

. Stewart even touched on that topic, saying “I have every confidence he’s still around.”

Speaking of his experience filming Multiverse of Madness , Stewart expressed some frustration due to COVID safety protocols: “I was alone. In the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same [solo] experience; they were shot on their own. It was frustrating and disappointing, but that’s how it has been. The last few years have been challenging.”

That experience will be quite different should he join Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3.

