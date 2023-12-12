Disney+ Shares Set of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Character Posters

Disney+ has released a series of character posters from Percy Jackson and the Olympians ahead of the series premiere on December 20th.

What’s Happening:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus. Disney+ has released a collection of character posters, featuring six of the series’ characters, including: Walker Scobell as “Percy Jackson”



Aryan Simhadri as “Grover Underwood”

Leah Sava Jeffries as “Annabeth Chase”

Jessica Parker Kennedy as “Medusa”

Megan Mullally as “Alecto AKA Mrs. Dodds”

The Minotaur

The cast also includes:

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Toby Stephens

Virginia Kull

Jason Mantzoukas

Jay Duplass

Glynn Turman

Lance Reddick

Adam Copeland

Charlie Bushnell

Dior Goodjohn

Olivea Morton

Suzanne Cryer

Timm Sharp

Timothy Omundson

The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.

The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.