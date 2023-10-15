New Images of the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Cast Revealed at New York Comic Con

Today at New York Comic Con, Disney+ revealed a sneak peek at the cast of the much anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
- Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.
- First look images of many of the large cast of the series were revealed today at New York Comic Con, all of which you can see below.
- The late Lance Reddick as “Zeus”
- Toby Stephens as “Poseidon”
- Jay Duplass as “Hades”
- Adam Copeland as “Ares”
- Jason Mantzoukas as “Dionysus AKA Mr. D”
- Glynn Turman as “Chiron AKA Mr. Brunner”
- Charlie Bushnell as “Luke Castellan”
- Dior Goodjohn as “Clarisse La Rue”
- Timothy Omundson as “Hephaestus”
- Lin Manuel-Miranda as “Hermes”
- Megan Mullally as “Alecto AKA Mrs. Dodds”
- Jessica Parker Kennedy as “Medusa”
- Virginia Kull as “Sally Jackson”
- Timm Sharp as “Gabe Ugliano”
- Suzanne Cryer as “Echidna”
- They all join the main characters of Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries).
- The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.
- The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.
