“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Drops a Few Hours Early on Disney+ and Hulu

Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians got a nice surprise today, as the new series premiered a few hours early on Disney+ and Hulu.

What’s Happening:

At 6:00 p.m. PT today, Tuesday, December 19th – Disney+ surprised fans around the world with an early drop of the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians .

. The series was originally slated to debut tomorrow, December 20th.

Episode 1, which was slated to debut simultaneously on Hulu, also dropped today.

Subsequent episodes will roll out weekly on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT only on Disney+.

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.

The Disney+ Original series stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and fan excitement is high.

Our own Bill Gowsell had the chance to speak with creator Rick Riordan

Additionally, our Mike Celestino got to speak with executive producers Jonathan Steinberg & Dan Shotz