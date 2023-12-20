“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Drops a Few Hours Early on Disney+ and Hulu

Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians got a nice surprise today, as the new series premiered a few hours early on Disney+ and Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- At 6:00 p.m. PT today, Tuesday, December 19th – Disney+ surprised fans around the world with an early drop of the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- The series was originally slated to debut tomorrow, December 20th.
- Episode 1, which was slated to debut simultaneously on Hulu, also dropped today.
- Subsequent episodes will roll out weekly on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT only on Disney+.
- Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.
- The Disney+ Original series stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.
- The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and fan excitement is high.
- Our own Bill Gowsell had the chance to speak with creator Rick Riordan and his wife Becky, who both serve as executive producers on the series.
- Additionally, our Mike Celestino got to speak with executive producers Jonathan Steinberg & Dan Shotz.
