Premiere Episode of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Garners 26 Million Views Over Three Weeks

The premiere episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has provided some impressive numbers for Disney, amassing 26.2 million views in its first three weeks on Disney+, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The first three weeks viewership of 26.2 million doubles the viewership that the series premiere managed in its first week

According to Disney, all five available episodes have surpassed 10 million views in their first week on the platform, which seems to stay in line with the premiere’s initial viewership, though some decline is very usual and expected as the season progresses.

The company defines a view as hours viewed divided by runtime, similar to Netflix’s calculation.

Additionally, Nielsen data for the series could be available as early as this Thursday, if the first two episodes manage to make it into the streaming top 10 in their first week on the service.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.

creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love. The sixth episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrives today, Tuesday, January 16th at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.

arrives today, Tuesday, January 16th at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+. Check out our Percy Jackson and the Olympians tag