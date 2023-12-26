“Percy Jackson & The Olympians” Breaks Ratings Records for Disney+ And Hulu

Percy Jackson and The Olympians used the powers of the gods to break viewership records on Disney+ and Hulu with its premiere episodes.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Percy Jackson and the Olympians brought in a record 13.3 million viewers in its first six days on the pair of streamers.
- With these viewership numbers, the new series is among the top five most-watched season premieres on Disney+ and Hulu in 2023, though they did not disclose the exact list of which titles make up the top five.
- This is a huge win for the series, which being based on a middle-grade book series is quite different from Disney+ and Hulu’s other popular titles, which usually are geared to an adult audience.
- They also now hold the title for the most-watched premiere of all-time from Disney Branded Television.
- With these numbers for the premiere, the great reviews, and solid world-of-mouth, Percy Jackson’s success can only grow from here.
