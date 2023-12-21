Star+ Content Transferring to Disney+ in Latin America

Disney has announced they are streamlining Star+ into a single app in Latin America next year.

  • Deadline reports that Disney’s Star+ service will shift their programming to Disney+ in the second quarter of 2024 in Latin America.
  • With Hulu and Disney+ receiving a single streaming platform in the USA next year, this move adds to their overall streamlining goals for the company’s streaming services.
  • The move in Latin America will kickstart the process to “wind down” Star+ as a standalone service.
  • Star+’s shift will occur around the same time as the ad-supported tier of Disney+ enters the region.
  • Pricing for the new combined service will be announced soon.

  • “This integration will allow the unparalleled strength of our content to be available in a single app, providing an enhanced and superior experience, and simplified access for subscribers, who are always our main focus.”

– Diego Lerner, President, The Walt Disney Company Latin America

