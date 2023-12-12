Disney+ Announces Release Date for “Choir” Documentary Series

Disney+ just announced a premiere date for Choir, a 6-part documentary series about the Detroit Youth Choir.

What’s Happening:

All 6 episodes of the documentary series Choir will premiere on Wednesday, January 31st, on Disney+.

will premiere on Wednesday, January 31st, on Disney+. The series follows the Detroit Youth Choir in the wake of their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent .

. First unveiled at the 2022 D23 Expo Choir premiered this past June at the Tribeca Festival. Click here

premiered this past June at the Tribeca Festival. Choir is produced by Disney Branded Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Blumhouse Television.

is produced by Disney Branded Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Blumhouse Television. Along with the release date announcement, Disney+ released a poster for the series.

About “Choir”:

Choir follows the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime.

follows the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent , it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight. The series is directed by Rudy Valdez (Emmy nominee for HBO’s The Sentence ).

). Imagine Documentaries' executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, and Ryan Miller.

Blumhouse Television's executive producers include are Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Gretchen Palek.

Director Rudy Valdez also executive produces alongside Maniac Productions’ Michael Seitzman.