“Choir” Docuseries Coming Soon to Disney+

During Saturday’s Disney Branded Television panel at the D23 Expo, we got a look at and performance from the students featured in Choir, a new docuseries coming soon to Disney+.

First announced in February 2021, the docuseries Choir is based on the story behind the America’s Got Talent finalists, the Detroit Youth Choir.

is based on the story behind the finalists, the Detroit Youth Choir. The unscripted series is inspired by the choir’s artistic director, Anthony White, and his motivational story on being a teacher, mentor, and father in Detroit, empowering kids through music.

The series was directed by Rudy Valdez.

Choir is produced by Blumhouse Television, Maniac Production, and Campfire. This marks the first order from Blumhouse for a Disney+ original series.

