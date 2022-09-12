“Choir” Docuseries Coming Soon to Disney+

During Saturday’s Disney Branded Television panel at the D23 Expo, we got a look at and performance from the students featured in Choir, a new docuseries coming soon to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- First announced in February 2021, the docuseries Choir is based on the story behind the America’s Got Talent finalists, the Detroit Youth Choir.
- The unscripted series is inspired by the choir’s artistic director, Anthony White, and his motivational story on being a teacher, mentor, and father in Detroit, empowering kids through music.
- The series was directed by Rudy Valdez.
- Choir is produced by Blumhouse Television, Maniac Production, and Campfire. This marks the first order from Blumhouse for a Disney+ original series.
