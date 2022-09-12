“Choir” Docuseries Coming Soon to Disney+

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

During Saturday’s Disney Branded Television panel at the D23 Expo, we got a look at and performance from the students featured in Choir, a new docuseries coming soon to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • First announced in February 2021, the docuseries Choir is based on the story behind the America’s Got Talent finalists, the Detroit Youth Choir.
  • The unscripted series is inspired by the choir’s artistic director, Anthony White, and his motivational story on being a teacher, mentor, and father in Detroit, empowering kids through music.
  • The series was directed by Rudy Valdez.
  • Choir is produced by Blumhouse Television, Maniac Production, and Campfire. This marks the first order from Blumhouse for a Disney+ original series.

More News from the Disney Branded Television Panel:

2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now