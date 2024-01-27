Perry And Hamster Take On The Villains From Their Respective Series In New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short brings together two popular series once again, as we see heroes from Hamster & Gretel and Phineas & Ferb take on their respective villains in the Chibi format.

What’s Happening:

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted, and it's a bit of a mashup of superhero critters and supervillains from their respective series as Hamster from Hamster & Gretel and Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb .

short has debuted, and it's a bit of a mashup of superhero critters and supervillains from their respective series as Hamster from and Perry the Platypus from The new short shows some kind of supervillain meeting, in Chibi format of course, including Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb, as well as a smorgasbord of villains from Hamster & Gretel, including Professor Exclamation and Fistpuncher.

as well as a smorgasbord of villains from including Professor Exclamation and Fistpuncher. Hamster arrives on scene alongside Perry the Platypus to take on the villains, and all out battle ensues, including a special kind of -inator, as is par for the course for Doofenshmirtz.

You can catch the full short now, embedded above from Disney Channel

The full Hamster & Gretel series introduces Kevin and his younger sister, Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space alien

series introduces Kevin and his younger sister, Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space This Chibi Tiny Tales also features Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb , which was produced by Disney Television Animation for Disney Channel Disney+

also features Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus from which was produced by Disney Television Animation for The Emmy Award-winning show followed two young step-brothers who turn their dreams into reality every day. Their teenage sister is jealous and tries to get them in trouble, but the evidence always seems to disappear before their mom sees it. Meanwhile, an evil but weird scientist, Dr. Doofenshmirtz seeks to wreak havoc in the Tri-State Area and only the two kids' pet platypus Perry, a.k.a. Agent P, can stop him.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.