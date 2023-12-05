Photos: Disney Junior Magical Holidays Party Hosted in Glendale, California Benefitting LA Chapter of Toys for Tots

This past weekend, Laughing Place was invited to attend the Disney Junior Magical Holidays party benefitting the Los Angeles chapter of Toys for Tots at the Disney TV Animation building in Glendale, California, and below are some photos from this very fun holiday event.

We arrived at this Disney TV Animation building on Saturday morning to find that the building had been decked out for the occasion in festival and colorful holiday decor. Once we checked in for the party, inside we discovered themed photo ops and craft stations for the families in attendance to enjoy. The attendees were local military families from Toys for Tots, and the holiday party was held in their honor.

Beyond the crafts, Christmas trees, and plentiful food, there were also appearances by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who roamed through the building’s lobby where the party was set up, greeting children and posing for photos against their own themed backdrop.

Adjacent to the party was a screening room set up to show festive episodes of favorite Disney Junior series, while as an animation fan I thought it was just pretty cool to have the opportunity to explore this impressive space that I had never visited previously. I spotted some really wonderful artwork on the walls, foosball and pool tables for use by the Disney TV Animation employees, and even a display case holding some Emmy Awards– one of them even looked to be won by Mark Hamill for his guest voice appearance in Elena of Avalor!

To learn more about Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive supporting Toys for Tots and children in need this holiday season, or to make a donation yourself, be sure to visit the associated website at shopDisney and Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.